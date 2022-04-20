Nas “Ugly,” Young M.A “Aye Day Pay Day” & More | Daily Visuals 4.20.22

CLOSE

On the heels of sending Hip-Hop OGs into a frenzy with the announcement that he’d be going on tour with the Wu-Tang Clan, Queensbridge’s Nas blessed fans even further and dropped some new visuals for a fan-favorite cut off from Magic.

Coming through with some new black-and-white visuals to “Ugly,” the Hip-Hop legend strolls through the streets of New York City in the back of a limo accompanied by Hit-Boy and some models as they take in the essence of the Big Apple and the people that make it the greatest city in the world. Gotta love NY.

Keeping that New York vibe going, Young M.A keeps it gully while flossing and in her clip to “Aye Day Pay Day” shows off some stacks of cash while politicking in her kitchen before taking that money with her for a ride in her exotic whip. Gotta make sure that money breathes some fresh air too.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fredo Bang, Trae Tha Truth, and more.

NAS – “UGLY”

YOUNG M.A – “AYE DAY PAY DAY”

FREDO BANG – “BOP”

TRAE THA TRUTH – “HOPE IT DON’T CHANGE YOU”

HONEYKOMB BRAZY – “BRAZY STORY”

JAY CRITCH – “STAMPED”

DUKE DEUCE FT. DANTE SMITH – “RUNNING OUT OF LOVE”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “G7”

