Conservatives Are Big Mad At A Reporter For Revealing The Identity Of The ‘Libs For Tik Tok’ Creator

The true snowflakes are at it again.

Right-wingers are currently big mad at a reporter for the Washington Post for revealing the identity of the creator of an online site that is basically a virtual bigot propaganda playground for moronic yokels who think LGBT stands for Lucifer Gonna Bring Terror down on anyone who believes there are more than two genders.

It all started when Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz penned a piece published Tuesday revealing the woman who started Libs of TikTok, a Twitter account with more than half a million followers that appears to exist for the sole purpose of antagonizing LGBTQ+ folks and pushing “look what they’re teaching our kids” propaganda in order to fan the flames of conservative rage. Lorenz revealed that New York real estate salesperson Chaya Raichik is responsible for the site and since Libs of TikTok quickly became the latest version of Right-wing PornHub news and has been featured by Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, prominent conservatives have their bigot baby doo-doo diapers all in a bunch over the exposure.

The reason Carlson and others like him are pissing in their Klan-derwear over Lorenz’s story is that Fox News has often shared content from the site, which they have touted as a legitimate news organization when Libs For Tik Tok is actually just a digital dumping ground for “stop the steal” nonsense and ant-LGBTQ+ hate speech. (So basically, it’s a Bargain Basement Fox News.)

From Forbes:

Though Libs of TikTok has been temporarily suspended from Twitter and TikTok for violating community guidelines, the account has garnered more than a half a million followers on Twitter, as well as thousands on Instagram, YouTube and right-wing apps such as GETTR. Raichik—who reportedly posted election fraud conspiracy theories on a previous Twitter account and suggested she attended the Stop the Steal rally on January 6, 2021—has claimed in the past several teachers have been fired after being shown on the account, Lorenz reported. The account’s popularity comes as GOP-led state legislatures across the country have sought to pass bills curtailing discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, and as conservative pundits like Ingraham claim public schools are serving as “grooming centers.”

Here’s what Lorenz had to say about the social media group in her exposé:

Libs of TikTok reposts a steady stream of TikTok videos and social media posts, primarily from LGBTQ+ people, often including incendiary framing designed to generate outrage. Videos shared from the account quickly find their way to the most influential names in right-wing media. The account has emerged as a powerful force on the Internet, shaping right-wing media, impacting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and influencing millions by posting viral videos aimed at inciting outrage among the right.

So, right-wingers are upset because the creator of a site that posts the kind of bigoted propaganda that fuels people who make the lives of queer people a living hell has been exposed and might be bullied because of it.

Yeah, cry jus all a river.

