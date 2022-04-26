Russ Says He Has A Collab With Ed Sheeran In the Chamber

CLOSE

It’s been a minute since Russ has dropped off any new material for his fanbase to groove to, but he’s about to change all that as he gears up to drop off some new work in the form of an EP set to release later tonight.

According to Hiphopnmore, the ATLien is set to drop his new 4-cut project, If Not Now, When? later tonight and much to the surprise of many (including himself) Russ revealed that he has a collaboration with non other than the Ginger heartthrob himself, Ed Sheeran. During an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Reece Parkinson, Russ explained that he’s being produced by Ed’s regular collaborator Fred Again, which is probably what led to that collaboration happening.

“The Ed Sheeran thing is crazy. So.. Ed Sheeran is just the greatest guy ever. If anyone ever has the pleasure to meet Ed Sheeran, he’s just the most genuine guy ever… We have a song and it’s insane. That’s what I’mma say…we have a song and it’s insane!”

Not surprising as Ed’s been making his Hip-Hop rounds for a while now and has collaborated with the likes of Lil Baby, Eminem and Lupe Fiasco. We’re not mad at son.

Unfortunately, the title to the song in question hasn’t been revealed and won’t actually release on the EP tonight, but instead get a Summer ’22 release date. Way to tease the fans, y’all.

Are you looking forward to the Russ and Ed Sheeran collaboration? Let us know in the comments section below.

