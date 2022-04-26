CLOSE

Made In America is back for 2022, with new dates for the late summer festival created by Jay-Z having been recently announced.

The Made In America Festival is back again for its tenth year, with dates for the 2022 edition being announced on Tuesday (April 26th). The two-day concert event created by Jay-Z and Budweiser will return to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Labor Day Weekend, September 3rd and September 4th. The festival will be held once more at Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the cultural thoroughfare that runs through the heart of the city and ends at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

“From the inaugural festival in 2012 to now, Made In America has had a home on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. We have seen some of music’s most iconic moments and built a community rooted in the Philadelphia community,” said Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation in a statement. “We’re thrilled to return for another year of music and culture, bringing the brightest and most powerful voices in music and advocacy to one stage.”

In addition to the dates being made public, fans can expect the return of the various elements that have made the concert rabidly popular such as the five festival stages (the Rocky Stage, Liberty Stage, Skate Stage, Tidal Stage, and Freedom Stage) as well as various booths that invite concertgoers to get involved in various causes in addition to an array of food trucks featuring local chefs. While the official lineup of artists for Made In America hasn’t been announced yet, it’s to be expected that the music festival will feature some of the more popular ones on the scene. Last year’s lineup boasted an impressive field of artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby among others.

Fans can purchase early bird tickets at the Made In America website.

Run This Town: Jay-Z’s Made In America 2022 Dates Announced was originally published on hiphopwired.com