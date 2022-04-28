Offset Pays Homage To Virgil Abloh With Brand New Tattoo

CLOSE

A few months ago Drake decided to pay homage to the iconic designer, Virgil Abloh by getting a tattoo of the man on his person, and now Offset seems to be following suit as he too has gotten some ink dedicated to the memory of the Off-White genius.

Yesterday the Migos member took to his IG stories to show off his latest tattoo dedicated to Virgil Abloh and we must admit that the good people over at Ganga Tattoo LA did a helluva job on Offset’s latest piece.

We’re lowkey loving this. Virgil seemingly enjoying life with the Louis Vuitton symbols inked on there too. Real talk, we’re not sure which one we like more between Offset and Drake’s Virgil tattoos. Both were well done but Offset’s seems to have more detail and features on it than Drizzy’s.

Check out Drake’s Virgil piece below and let us know who you think has the better tattoo in the comments section below.

