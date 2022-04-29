Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 4.29.22

CLOSE

Peace to the HHW Nation! We’re back with a new update to our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist and we’re aiming to get back to the consistency you all expect. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light whether it’s young lions in the trenches to those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests having lots more to say.

Straight up and down, this is one of the most stacked Hip-Hop release weeks in years so it was a joy to compile this CRT FRSH update.

Future was a highly anticipated drop by most listeners and his ninth studio solo album I Don’t Like You opens with the potent “712PM” which sets the tone for the rest of the project and we open our playlist with that joint. Action Bronson returns with his latest masterpiece in Cocodrillo Turbo, and we feature the track “Tongpo” with a scene-stealing verse from Drumwork Music Group boss, Conway The Machine.

The young legend in the making, Lil Baby, appears to be dropping soon and his new single “Frozen” is more of his consistent work. Internet Money checks in with “No Handoutz” featuring the buzzing Yeat. Russ dropped off a quick four-pack in If Not Now, When? and we added the “Back From London Freestyle” track.

We finish out the playlist with joints from Turbo Jetson, Megan Thee Stallion, Ransom, Coast Contra, Yinka Diz, Lyric Michelle, Marlon Craft, Planet Asia, Defcee and Boathouse, 7xvethengenius, Cookin Soul, and many more. Check out the playlist below.

