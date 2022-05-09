CLOSE

The intense moment between Chris Rock and Will Smith at The Oscars won’t leave the minds of many for years to come, but the comedian isn’t running away from discussing it. During a surprise guest appearance at a recent Dave Chappelle comedy set, Rock called the retired rapper the “softest n-word to ever rapped.”

As we shared last week, Chappelle was nearing the end of his set at the Netflix Is A Joke festival and thanking his guests and fans when a man rushed the stage in an attempt to tackle the comedian to the floor. After a tussle, the man, identified as Isaiah Lee, was beaten by a security team there to project Chappelle. Lee, who apparently carried a vendetta against Chappelle, suffered a number of serious injuries.

Rock was invited onstage while the two talked about the attacks they suffered in the public eye.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle said to Rock, who sat next to him. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Rock said in response, “I got smacked by the softest n*gga that ever rapped.”

Since “The Slap” incident, Smith has endured halts to some of his upcoming films and was hit by a 10-year ban from the Academy. The Philadelphia native was seen in public recently but did not offer a statement to the press.

[h/t THR]

—

Photo: Getty

Chris Rock Calls Will Smith “Softest N-Word That Ever Rapped” was originally published on hiphopwired.com