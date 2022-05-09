Black Lives Matters Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Addresses Criticism

CLOSE

Last month (April), New York Magazine’s Intelligencer published a piece that painted an unflattering picture of the once-ubiquitous Black Lives Matter movement which revealed alleged wrongdoing regarding financial donations. Now, former Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation leader Patrisse Cullors is addressing the criticism in a new interview.

In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, Cullors, 38, spoke directly to the allegations that the foundation took donations meant for the organization’s activism efforts and instead used the funds for personal gain and extravagant purchases. According to Cullors, the organization was slammed with a barrage of donations, and the group was improperly prepared to handle the massive financial influx.

“On paper, it looks crazy,” Cullors shares early in the interview. “We use this term in our movement a lot, which is we’re building the plane while flying it. I don’t believe in that anymore. The only regret I have with BLM is wishing that we could have paused for one to two years, to just not do any work and just focus on the infrastructure.”

Cullors stepped down from her role at Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation to focus on other outside ventures, including an upcoming book and other actions.

Read the entire Patrise Cullors interview here.

