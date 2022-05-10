Rapper Young Thug Arrested On Rico And Gang Charges

CLOSE

Young Thug could be booked and busy with court for the near future. The Atlanta rapper could face serious jail time after being arrested Monday evening. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the rapper was charged with two different offenses stemming from old accusations Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in street gang activity. (Read more here).

Born Jeffrey Lamar Williams, Young Thug was among 28 members of YSL arrested, including the rapper Gunna. Authorities claim Young Thug rented a car later used to commission a murder several years ago. The alleged street gang activity stems from an alleged incident in 2018.

Prosecutors labeled YSL, the rapper’s music label, a criminal gang. Both Young Thug and Gunna were booked at Fulton County jail in Atlanta. So far, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office has not released a statement. Local news reports indicate Young Thug will appear in court Tuesday morning.

Writer Britni Danielle tweeted that those following the case should look at the use of RICO charges to go after rappers and people involved in certain types of businesses, noting an episode of NPR’s “Louder Than A Riot” covering the use of RICO involving rapper Bobby Shmurda. The episode was a part of a three-part mini-series examing the case against Bobby Shmurda and challenging some of the commonly held beliefs that can lead the government to pursue conspiracy charges.

Conspiracy counts can be considered more accessible to prove when a case can’t be made on direct charges themselsves. In other words, prosecutors can throw the kitchen sink and have a lower burden of proof to make something stick.

The fashion icon recently performed at SXSW in Austin. Beyond his music career, Young Thug has drawn attention with his grandiose style.

The news also comes just a couple of weeks after an arrest in connection with the killing of the mother of Young Thug’s 14-year-old child son. LaKevia Jackson was killed at a bowling alley in March 2022, allegedly after a dispute over a bowling ball. Atlanta’s 11 Alive reported Imani Spears was the second person arrested in the case. Spears and Joshua Fleetwood were both charged with murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. (Read more here).

There was some speculation that Jackson’s killing had to do with Young Thug’s alleged gang activities and not over a bowling ball as alleged.

SEE ALSO:

‘Making The Band’ Rapper Chopper Charged With Sex Trafficking In Las Vegas

New Video Of 2018 DaBaby Shooting Surfaces, But Dave Chappelle Dry Snitched Months Ago

Rapper Young Thug Arrested On Rico And Gang Charges was originally published on newsone.com