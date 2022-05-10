T-Pain & TIDAL Team Up To Debut Tip Hotline For Artists

CLOSE

Staying true to their founding mission of making the current and next generation of artists and their music accessible to all, TIDAL is connecting with T-Pain for a project to maximize that aim – a tip-line.

On Monday (May 9th), the “Buy You A Drank” rapper & singer revealed that he’s in partnership with the streaming music platform to launch a new hotline specifically for those emerging artists that are looking to gain insight from him into how the industry works and also on how they can benefit from this knowledge. He took to social media to release the video announcement of the 1-833-4-TIPSONTIDAL Hotline.

The hotline, inspired by the latest single from T-Pain entitled “That’s Just Tips”, will allow fans and others to call in and submit questions on different topics. Those that call in will also get to navigate the hotline’s menu of topics to get specialized answers that suit what they’re looking for.

The hotline is the latest project from TIDAL’s RISING program, which has been responsible for shining a light on artists such as 21 Savage, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Mr. Eazi. T-Pain also encouraged inquisitive artists and fans to also submit additional questions for him and those at TIDAL to hear and answer through the hotline as well as through direct messages on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The collaboration is the latest for the entertainer, who also announced last week that he’s joined forces with the bakery restaurant chain Panera and the streaming music mobile site Ntwrk to promote the chain’s new chicken sandwich with a line of merchandise emblazoned with their logo and images of the menu item. It’s the second project T-Pain has worked on with them after being part of their Unlimited Sip Club campaign last month.

The 1-833-4-TIPSONTIDAL Hotline will officially go live on May 12. More information can be found on the streaming platform’s website.

