It’s been a minute since a party got so out of control that a rapper was led away in handcuffs, but Memphis rapper, iLoveMemphis has just accomplished that feat and judging from his mugshot, he’s cool with it.

TMZ is reporting that over the weekend the “Hit The Quan” rapper found himself in iron bracelets after police responded to a call alleging that people were throwing bottles at passing cars at a house party. Once police arrived at the scene they found a shirtless Memphis who reeked of liquor and spoke with slurred speech. After asking him multiple times to identify himself and say his first and last name, iLoveMemphis was unable to so police attempted to take him into custody.

Cops say when they started placing Memphis into restraints, he tensed his arms … preventing the cuffs from being slapped on. They say he also tensed his upper body and screamed as police tried putting him in the cop car.

When officers finally got him inside their vehicle, Memphis allegedly called one cop a “p**** a**” and an “immigrant.”

Sounds like iLoveMemphis is lowkey Trumpian. Ultimately iLoveMemphis lost that battle and after being booked he was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication. His team has yet to respond to TMZ's requests for comment.

“Hit The Quan” Rapper iLoveMemphis Arrested For Partying Too Hard was originally published on hiphopwired.com