Ari Fletcher Responds To Critics Over Allegedly Bringing Son To Club

Ari Fletcher doesn’t play when it comes to her child and critics learned after the influencer took to social media to refute claims that her recent celebration that featured her son was at a club.

After a petition was launched on Change.org to give Herbo full custody of their young son, Fletcher took to Instagram Live to clap back at those who are questioning her parenting. The issue started after the influencer/entrepreneur decided to throw herself a private party. It didn’t take long for video clips from the invite-only night to begin circulating, with one particular video standing out to fans, which featured Ari twerking while 3-year-old Yosohn was enjoying himself in the background.

While some saw this as harmless, others weren’t pleased. One person was so concerned, that they created a petition and titled it, “Give [G Herbo] Full Custody of Yosohn!” In the description, the creator wrote, “Even Yosohn was at the club! Club filled with hookah smoke, alcohol, Instagram cat, and twerking. That is no environment for Yosohn.”

“They said, ‘You had that baby in that club.’ OK. Whatever y’all say, boo. Sign that petition. Do what you need to do,” she said. “How you gonna start a petition to give my baby to somebody who ain’t even ask [for him]? Y’all crazy. Whoever made that petition, I wish nothing but greatness for you.”

After more critics began to question the location, Ari doubled down on her claims that her son wasn’t in a “club”, clarifying it was a private party with family and friends.

“Who would even let a 4-year-old in the club,” Ari continued later in the live. “Come on now. Stop. Cause if I would offer you $20,000 to rent your crib out, you would let me do it. No questions asked. And I would have [children] in your crib and you would do nothing. It’s private, no one can come in. And it’s not the f—king club. Stop being weird. That’s not tasteful. In the end, don’t say you saw somebody twerking in front of they kid.”

Regardless of the opinions, one thing is for sure–Ari definitely seems to be unbothered by the negative comments.

