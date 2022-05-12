CLOSE

Google and YouTube are proving that they have taste. The two brands brought A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and DJ OMINAYA to perform for their staff at the opening of their new NYC employee campus.

To celebrate the grand opening of Google’s New York City employee campus at Pier 57, the American multinational technology company enlisted the talents of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and DJ OMINAYA. On Wednesday, May 11 the Bronx natives took the stage at Google’s new performance space as the first ever recording artists ever to perform live at the private venue. The rapper and DJ duo treated executives and guests at YouTube’s Family Reunion to a medley of hits including “Look Back At It”, “Drowning”, “My Sh*t”, “Swervin” and A Boogie’s newest single “Man In The Mirror”.

A Boogie expressed his gratitude to the YouTube staff for the distinct honor. “A big thank you to the entire Google and YouTube staff for having us as the first ever artists to perform here. You can tell the energy here at Pier 57 is special”. DJ OMINAYA also added “the staff at YouTube knows how to party! I got all types of different requests from Rock, Old School and even Afro Beats”.

“A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and DJ OMINAYA were amazing to work with. Booking them for our YouTube Family Reunion, our return to office event, couldn’t have gotten better. DJ OMINAYA over-delivered and played music that everyone could relate to” said Rachel Jackson, Artists Partnerships at YouTube. After the event was over, he left the crowd wanting more!”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and DJ OMINAYA are expected to tour this year to support the Highbridge The Label MC’s forthcoming fourth studio album.

Photo: Rachel Jackson / YouTube

A Boogie & DJ OMINAYA Headline YouTube’s Family Reunion Google’s NYC Employee Campus Grand Opening was originally published on hiphopwired.com