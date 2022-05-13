CLOSE

The online release of the Union Air Jordan 2 a few weeks back was all kinds of struggle. With the CAPCHAT not working to payments not being processed to people getting charged multiple times with no order confirmations to show for it, sneaker heads went through the motions for hours that fateful Friday morning last month.

Now sneakerheads will be getting a second chance to get their hands on a pair as the the highly coveted Air Jordan 2’s (when was the last time you heard anyone say that about the 2’s?) will be up for grabs once again later this month. Taking to Instagram to let their follows in on the good news, Union LA announced that their collaboration with Jordan will be coming to SNKRS writing “Just wanted to give everyone an early heads up. SNKRS App will be releasing the Union AJ II’s and apparel collection on Thursday May 26th. So y’all got one more chance to cop.”

We still see massive L’s on the horizon just in much quicker fashion.

After the debacle that went down on Union’s website with their April 15th release of the sneakers, Union sent out invoices to the people who were able to get through on their website but had trouble fulfilling their orders. Apparently many of those were sneaker bots and not actual people.

Then of course you have the curious case of Benjamin Kicks who flaunted a hefty amount of pairs of Union Air Jordan 2’s and basically said that his plug wasn’t an employee of Union LA, but someone higher up in the food chain insinuating it might be an actual Nike employee.

Still, hopefully real sneakerheads will be able to land a pair of these kicks come May 26th, but if we’re being honest about it, we’re not holding our breaths.

L’s On Deck: The Union Air Jordan 2’s Will Be Up For Grabs On SNKRS was originally published on hiphopwired.com