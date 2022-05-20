CLOSE

MF DOOM left an indelible mark on the Hip-Hop landscape, and his influence can be seen in other lyrics-first wordsmiths like himself. The late Daniel Dumile was something of an enigma, and a new biography hopes to partially lift the veil of the “Supervillain.”

As reported by Okayplayer, journalist S.H. Fernando Jr. will publish The Chronicles of Doom: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast via Astra House. The publisher posted a tweet on Tuesday (May 17) announcing the title, which illustrates the forthcoming arc of DOOM’s life story.

From Astra House:

In THE CHRONICLES OF DOOM, @SkizFernand will recount the rise, fall, redemption, and untimely demise of Daniel Dumile AKA

@MFDOOM, one of rap’s most enigmatic and influential figures—from KMD, to @adultswim, to escaping death in the public eye for months before it was announced.

As seen on Publishers Marketplace Deal Report, Astra House says of The Chronicles of Doom that it will “recount the rise, fall, redemption and untimely demise of one of Hip Hop’s most enigmatic and influential figure.”

According to the report, The Chronicles of Doom: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast will be published in 2024. It isn’t known if the biography is endorsed by the Dumile family but we’ve reached out to several sources for confirmation.

MF DOOM died on October 31, 2020, according to reports from his family. The reasons for the famed rapper’s passing are unknown, but the loss continues to loom heavily in the minds of MF DOOM fans.

If we’re able to obtain supporting information regarding the biography, we’ll update this report.

—

Photo: Getty

The post MF DOOM Biography In The Works From Veteran Music Journalist appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

MF DOOM Biography In The Works From Veteran Music Journalist was originally published on hiphopwired.com