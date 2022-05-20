New Nipsey Hussle Doc ‘The Marathon Cultivation’ Focuses On The Late Rapper’s Weed Ambitions

CLOSE

The late Nipsey Hussle was known not only for his bars but also for his entrepreneurial spirit. The Marathon Cultivation, a new documentary, highlights Neighborhood Nip’s successful legal weed business.

The Marathon Continues.

Premiering Friday (May.20) on YouTube, the nearly 40-minute documentary focuses on Nipsey Hussle’s humble beginning’s selling the magical plant with his homies in his stomping grounds of Crenshaw before becoming decriminalized.

The Marathon Cultivation not only features footage of Nipsey Hussle but commentary from his brother Blacc Sam, friends, and other Hip-Hop stars like Snoop Dogg, touching on how marijuana was an integral part of Nip’s success. The documentary’s release comes on the heels of The Marathon Collective’s first flagship dispensary opening up.

“For you to fully understand the importance of this Marathon Collective first store and The Marathon Cultivation brand, you really gotta go back and look at how much work Nip been putting in, ” Sam begins. “How involved marijuana has been, you gotta go back to the spots we done had.”

“You gotta go back to Nip always being a connoisseur of marijuana and wanting the best of the best. You gotta go back to Nip creating his own strand in the streets and branding it as Marathon OG,” he continued.

“You gotta go back and go look at the deals and negotiations that have been done.”

“Everything that led up to this one point right now with us having a legitimate licensed store and once you realized that, you’ll see how big and important this is and what this really means,” he concluded.

The documentary premiered at an exclusive event on the rooftop of The Marathon Clothing’s newest Los Angeles, CA location.

Nipsey Hussle’s physical is no longer here, but his spirit remains through his many business ventures.

You can watch the entire documentary below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

