Bad Bunny is to Reggaeton what Jay-Z was to Hip-Hop in the early 00’s and now everyone outside the Latin community is taking notice of that as Variety is reporting that the current King of Reggaeton (sorry J. Balvin) is out here making history with his latest album.

According to the report, Bad Bunny’s fourth solo album, Un Verano Sin Ti has been doing crazy numbers on the streaming side of things ever since it dropped on May 6th claiming 18% of all U.S. Latin on-demand streams and becoming Latin’s highest streaming week to date with over 1.8 billion weekly ODA streams just last week (May 12). Not bad for a man who isn’t really recognized outside of the Latino community.

That figure surpasses any weekly streaming total that the country genre has ever had to date. This means that, for the week, at least, the Latin genre jumped up to take country’s place as the fourth most on-demand streamed genre in the U.S.

Since dropping in the first week of May, Bad Bunny broke the record for the biggest week of any Latin music album moving the equivalent of 274,000 albums units earned in the U.S. In a day and age where moving the equivalent to 50,000 units is seen as a successful week, that’s pretty damn impressive.

This doesn’t surprise the Latino community as we await a new Bad Bunny album the same way Hip-Hoppers await a new Kendrick Lamar album or wypipo count down the days to a new BTS record (we kid we kid).

That being said you can expect to see more of Bad Bunny as the man is a buddying movie star as he’s set to appear in Brad Pitt’s new flick Bullet Train and has been tapped to star in a new Spider-Man spinoff film, El Muerto.

In other words, the man is caliente right now and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to be cooling off anytime soon.

Props, hermano.

Bad Bunny Makes History With Latest Reggaeton Album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com