CLOSE

The Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration is here and best believe hype beasts have been waiting for this moment ever since pics of the collaboration leaked a minute ago.

According to Highsnobiety, the collection is now live on Balenciaga for pre-order at the tune of $1,100 for a pair of Triple S’s and though these aren’t carrying the same hype as the Dior x Air Jordan 1’s, they’ll still be a hot commodity out in these streets. Y’all know when two brands come together for a collaboration heads will be copping regardless of hype and these joints are pretty cool.

Unlike its Gucci monogrammed Triple S sneakers, Balenciaga’s adidas Triple S opts for a more chill vibe with a noise-free white, black, and grey color scheme. The luxury fashion house’s bulky-soled model then gets dressed in the adidas iconic 3-Stripes on the upper and a co-branded logo on the tongue and ankle tab.

We’re not mad at these. Whether or not they become grails a la Dior Air Jordan 1’s remains to be seen (probably not) but you know heads will be feeling themselves walking around in a pair of these regardless.

And clearly, Pharrell Williams locked down his pair early.

Will you be picking up a pair of the Balenciaga x adidas kicks? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Balenciaga x Adidas Triple S Sneaker Collab Is Here was originally published on hiphopwired.com