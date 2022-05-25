Kanye West’s 2020 Presidential Campaign Claims They Got Fleeced In Fraud Scheme

CLOSE

Kanye West’s doomed 2020 Presidential Campaign claims they were the victims of fraud. According to the campaign committee, they were defrauded of thousands of dollars that went to pay off someone’s credit card.

Scammers gonna scam.

Per TMZ, Ye’s campaign committee sent a letter to the Federal Election Commission notifying them that someone who was not part of the campaign used the committee’s bank account to pay off a $3,999 credit card bill.

Trevor Noah Responds To Kanye West’s “K**n” Remark In a letter fired off Tuesday to the FEC, and obtained by TMZ, Kanye 2020 says an investigation determined someone accessed the account three times between December and February, and the campaign was unable to get the money back from the First Bank of Wyoming. The FEC previously flagged the transactions and Kanye’s campaign took a look and is now claiming they were the victim here. There doesn’t appear to have been an arrest made yet, and it appears the FEC is working to gather more info. It can’t be that difficult to track down the owner of that credit card since they have all the payment info, right? Kanye West managed to get on a number of Presidential ballots. However, as many suspected, it has come to light that Donald Trump’s Ops helped promote the campaign as a means to snatch votes that otherwise may have went to Joe Biden. Nevertheless, President Joe Biden won, and it wasn’t even close. And no one in their right mind thought Kanye West had a chance in hell of winning anyway.

