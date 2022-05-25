Travis Scott To Donate Proceeds From Latest Nike Collaboration To Project HEAL

CLOSE

Given the way that sneakerheads flooded Travis Scott’s website with bots upon the release of his latest Nike collaboration, we feel it’s pretty safe to say he’s un-canceled.

Now the “Highest In The Room” rapper is taking another step in his road to redemption and has announced that he’s going to be donating the proceeds from his latest Nike collaboration to Project HEAL. TMZ is reporting that the money made from the merchandise moved by his Nike collaboration will ultimately make it’s way to the nonprofit organization that is focused on equitable treatment access for eating disorders. This by itself should see millions of dollars pour into Project Heal with this latest drop alone.

Sources close to Travis tell us he wanted to do the drop through his own website so that he could ensure the proceeds go to Project Heal. Project Heal is an initiative Travis launched back in March as a multi-tier effort to fund initiatives Travis finds important and worthy of assistance.

Watch this be the most limited Nike/Travis Scott drop ever. We just joking. We know they ain’t cheap like that. Still, it’s going to be impossible copps thanks to sneaker bots and resellers with plugs like Benjamin Kicks. It’s onsight with that fool for the sneaker culture.

Will you be trying to get a pair of the Travis Scott/Nike Air Max 1’s or Trainers this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

