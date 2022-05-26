Comeback Season?: Colin Kaepernick Completes Workout With Las Vegas Raiders

CLOSE

Colin Kaepernick reportedly got his best chance to get back NFL.

All Colin Kaepernick Wants Is A Chance

Colin Kaepernick completed his workout with the Las Vegas Raiders ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football since 2016 when he began kneeling in protest against racial injustice.

Kaepernick’s workout visit with the Raiders is the first time he has been in the presence of an NFL team since the NFL egregiously blackballed him. It’s also the first time he’s been inside an NFL building since his visit with the Seattle Seahawks in May 2017.

Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders has some significance. The team is now located in Nevada. Kap attended the University of Nevada, the only school to offer him a football scholarship.

If Kaepernick did manage to impress the coaches, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis already told NBC Sports in an upcoming episode of Race in America he would welcome the quarterback and civil rights activist “with open arms.”

Davis also told the sports network 2020 that he would give the organization his “blessing” to sign Kaepernick.

Like his late father, Al Davis, Mark Davis keeps his dad’s spirit alive by providing opportunities to those deserving. Al Davis hired the NFL’s first Black head coach, Art Shell, and Amy Trask, its first woman chief executive. Al Davis also was credited with drafting a Black quarterback, Eldridge Dickey, in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Al Davis was also the second team owner to hire a Hispanic head coach in Tom Flores.

Colin Kaepernick and his hunger to play professional football again became a talking point after a sitdown with the I Am Athlete podcast. Kap told the hosts he is down for a backup role with a team, but it will only be a stepping stone.

“I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine,” Kaepernick said.

“But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door,” he continued.

We will continue to root for Colin Kaepernick and hope the Raiders sign him.

