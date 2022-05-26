We Get Our First Look At Xolo Maridueña As ‘The Blue Beetle’

CLOSE

While Marvel continues to flourish with their cinematic universe and Disney+ series, DC is still struggling to find its footing with their feature film franchises (The Batman was pretty cool, though), but can The Blue Beetle help change that narrative?

Recently, we got our first look at the live-action Blue Beetle in costume while filming on set and we have to say, DC will continue to struggle for the foreseeable future. We’re not hating, we’re just sayin.’ The suit looks cool and all, but fans haven’t exactly been screaming for a Blue Beetle film as we’ve been for say a Man of Steel part 2? On the bright side this will be the first LatinX superhero to take to the DCEU as Xolo Maridueña will be starring as the blue superhero, so props to him for breaking down barriers.

Still, we really want a Man of Steel 2.

Check out pics of the Blue Beetle below and let us know if you’ll be supporting the film when it drops in theaters in August of 2023.

