Ted Cruz Got Whiny And Ran Away After He Was Asked “Why Only In America?” In Regard To Mass Shootings

One thing about Republican politicians—they’re going to stick to the same old script no matter what. And that’s why they embarrass themselves so very often.

On Wednesday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the victims of the Uvalde massacre carried about by an 18-year-old who was able to legally purchase multiple firearms including the assault rifle he used to carry the most horrific mass shooting in America since the one carried out in Buffalo just a few weeks prior. To be honest, Cruz really should’ve just stayed home or in Cancun or in whatever hole he hides in when tragedies take place in his state. Because he certainly wasn’t prepared to answer questions from a reporter about gun laws despite how likely it was that he would be confronted with such questions.

According to NPR, Cruz stopped for an interview with British Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who asked him a simple question: “Is this the moment to reform gun laws?”

“You know, it’s easy to go to politics,” the literal politician replied.

“It’s not. It’s where many of the people we’ve talked to here like to go,” Stone said in response adding that “it’s important. It’s at the heart of the issue.”

From NPR:

“I get that that’s where the media likes to go,” Cruz said.

He continued, “The proposals from Democrats and the media, inevitably, when some violent psychopath murders people –“

Stone then spoke: “A violent psychopath who’s able to get a weapon so easily. An 18-year-old with two AR-15s.”

Replied Cruz: “If you want to stop violent crime, the proposals the Democrats have, none of them would have stopped this.”

Already, Cruz is doing the usual Republican reflective dance where everything begins and ends with the media and Democrats. But as I pointed out when some other Texas Republican had the caucasity to blame rap music for the mass shooting in his state, ” most recent polls show that anywhere from 54 to 60 percent of Americans are in favor of stricter gun laws in general, and it has been that way for the last several years. So no, it’s not the media that is driving this issue, it’s more than half the nation’s citizens.”

It’s also funny how Cruz didn’t bother to give a single example of what policy Democrats have proposed that couldn’t possibly prevent mass shootings because that would force him to answer Stone’s questions with some semblance of substance. So, instead, he just vaguely references nondescript “proposals the Democrats have.”

But it was the next part of the interview that had Cruz tucking his tail between his legs and running off in a huff.

“But why does this only happen in your country?” Stone said. “I really think that’s what many people around the world, just, they cannot fathom. Why only in America? Why is this American exceptionalism so awful?”

“You know what? You’ve got your political agenda. God love you,” Cruz responded just before he stormed off. “Why is it that people come from all over the world to America? This is the freest, most prosperous, safest country on Earth. And stop being a propagandist.”

Conservatives are really convinced that America is the only free country and the only one people immigrate to, aren’t they? It’s also hilarious to hear Cruz tell anyone to “stop being a propagandist,” like he and most of the GOP didn’t try to help Donald Trump spread “stop the steal” propaganda in an attempt to hold onto a presidency he lost in a fair election.

He also never answered Stone’s question about why mass shootings, particularly in schools, are so uniquely American these days. Instead, he just stuck to the usual script and then ran away before he was forced to think critically.

Per usual.

Ted Cruz Got Whiny And Ran Away After He Was Asked “Why Only In America?” In Regard To Mass Shootings was originally published on hiphopwired.com