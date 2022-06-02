CLOSE

One of Hip-Hop’s fashion pioneers is curating a love letter to his hometown. Karl Kani is bringing back his signature leather patch jacket as a tribute to Brooklyn.

As per Hype Beast the legendary designer is taking it back to his roots. This week the New York City based label announced it is rereleasing one of their staple items from it’s iconic run in the 1990’s. The Leather Patch Jacket is back and in a bold way. As one of his most sought after pieces throughout this outerwear item became synonymous with Hip-Hop fashion when it was originally released. The piece features Kani patches, including the “KKJ23” and “KANI VARSITY”, throughout the sleeves, chest and back. It also stays true to the original with button closure, front pockets and internal lining.

“This is a declaration of love to Brooklyn, for all those kids on the street hustling. For the ‘Kings and Queens’ who built the empire of hip-hop representing the whole culture – a statement – welcome to the club” Karl Kani said in a formal statement. The release will be available in two colorways, a white and a black. This will be a super limited drop with only 100 pieces in production.

You can shop the vibes here.

Karl Kani To Release Throwback Leather Patch Jackets In Tribute To Brooklyn was originally published on hiphopwired.com