Megan Thee Stallion Drops Visuals To “Plan B”

Months after Megan Thee Stallion popped back on the scene with the banger “Plan B,” at Coachella, the hot girl coach comes through with some visuals to the new track.

Directed by Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino, the simple, yet, seductive video to “Plan B” never loses focus of the star, Megan, and showcases the thickness that’s made her the object of many mens desire for the past few years. Bouncing and bumpin’ throughout the clip, Megan even keeps things hot as she submerges her physical into a body of water that made things that much more erotic.

Yeah, she’s a baddie.

Check out the video to “Plan B” below and let us know who you think she’s talking about in the song in the comments section below.

