Cardi B & Reebok Connect For New ‘Let Me Be… Enchanted’ Capsule Collection

Cardi continues to get them bags, b...

Reebok x Cardi B ‘Let Me Be…Enchanted’ Collection

Source: Reebok / Reebok

The Reebok and Cardi B collaborative marriage continues to flourish as the two are set to drop a new collection that’s bound to be a hit with Cardi B’s hardcore fans.

A year after Cardi and Reebok released their Mommy and Me capsule collection, the brand the Bron x rapper return with a new Let Me Be… Enchanted collection just in time for the hotter months. This June 17 fans will be able to purchase new apparel which will boasts some bright and vibrant colors (gotta shine in the Summer) including two new Cardi B remixed Reebok silhouettes for the hot steppers out there.

It’s gonna be a hot and bright summer out in the Boogie Down Bronx, that’s for sure.

Check out Cardi B rock some of her Let Me Be… Enchanted collection below and let us know if you’ll be picking up any pieces when they hit the streets this June 17th in the comments section below.

 

