Man Suspected Of Killing Atlanta Rapper Trouble Surrenders To Authorities

A breakthrough has been made in the shooting death of Atlanta rapper Trouble after the suspect turned himself in. A warrant for the man’s arrest went out shortly after it was revealed that the artist also known as Skoob was killed during a home invasion.

Jamichael Jones Is Suspected Of Killing Atlanta Rapper Trouble

As reported by local outlet 11 Alive, Jamichael Jones, 33, was taken in early Tuesday (June 7) morning at a hospital in Clayton County according to the outlet’s account. Investigators closed in on Jones after searching locations he was last seen and they eventually descended upon his mother’s home.

It was then that they negotiated a time for Jones to turn himself in. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s OFfice credited Jones’ mother for facilitating the incident-free transfer.

Trouble, real name Mariel Semonte Orr, was found dead inside the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Ga. this past Sunday (June 5) with a gunshot wound. The shooting occurred in the early morning hours according to police reports. Trouble, 34, was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Jones is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and home invasion. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says additional charges may be levied on Jones.

