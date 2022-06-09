“Ice Ice Baby” Alleged Ghostwriter Calls OG Struggle Rapper Vanilla Ice A Pathological Liar

CLOSE

Vanilla Ice is being called a pathological liar by the man who claimed to be the pen behind the iconic recorded “Ice Ice Baby.”

Is Vanilla Ice A Liar?

The story of Suge Knight allegedly fleecing the annoyingly legendary one-hit wonder for his hit record “Ice Ice Baby” is well-known.

During a 1996 Interview with ABC News, Vanilla Ice, born Robert Van Winkle, claimed Hip-Hop’s legendary boogie man and Death Row Record’s former owner intimidated him into signing over points to himself and a man named Mario Johnson.

“That is the guy that Suge brought over there that was an acquaintance of mine that had nothing to do with that song.” Ice also denied that Suge Knight hung his white a** over a balcony at Beverly Hills hotel in hopes of shaking money out of him he felt Vanilla Ice owed him.

“That’s a lie,” WInkle explained. “I read the story, and I heard it, and I had to defend it nine million times, but he never took me to the balcony, threatened to hang me over, or anything.”

“He lies so much. He’s a liar, bro.”

Well, Johnson is calling CAP and is accusing Vanilla Ice of lying all the time.

Johnson sat down with The Art of The Dialogue and explained his beef with OG culture vulture doesn’t stem from “Ice Ice Baby” but something else.

Per Complex:

Johnson alleges he first met Vanilla Ice in a Texas nightclub owned by his manager. Despite being a California native, Johnson says they happened to meet because it was at a time when he was helping out his father with the family business.

The conversation switches over to fact-checking statements Vanilla Ice has made in the past, such as writing “Ice Ice Baby” at the age of 16 and being from the hood.

Johnson sums it up by calling Vanilla Ice a liar. “I’m just gonna keep it 100, he lies so much that he be believing them lies. I’m telling you facts,” he said. “He lies so much, he’s a liar, bro.”

Johnson also claims he was paid to write five songs for the “rapper’s” 1990 album To The Extreme. Johnson presented the rapper with nine songs, and he took them all without even crediting.

It sounds like there should be a new song called “Lies Lies Baby.” You can watch the entire interview below.

—

Photo: Jim Steinfeldt / Getty

“Ice Ice Baby” Alleged Ghostwriter Calls OG Struggle Rapper Vanilla Ice A Pathological Liar was originally published on hiphopwired.com