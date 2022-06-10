CLOSE

Wepa!

It’s that time of year as this Sunday New York City will be hosting their annual Puerto Rican Day parade in Manhattan as is tradition, but the festivities will continue in Brooklyn as Bushwick is set to host their own mini-parade for the boricuas who call the big apple home.

Bushwick Daily is reporting that at 3pm this Sunday, Knickerbocker Avenue will be the place to be as the festivities will continue in a neighborhood that was once prominently Puerto Rican before gentrification hit and turned a once Hip-Hop neighborhood into an extension of the Greenwich Village in Manhattan. That being said, this year’s theme for the parade in Bushwick will be an interesting one as it hits close to home.

The theme this year is “La Historia de Nuestra Bandera,” which translates to “history of the flag.” The organizers of this year’s parade say festivities will “focus on the history of the island’s fight against colonialism and the people’s bravery during the revolt against the Spaniards.”

Hipsters might feel a ways about that but this was our hood first, kick rocks.

Naturally, people in the political world will see this as an opportunity to get familiar with the locals as last year Mayoral candidates such as Andrew Yang, Maya Wiley, and Eric Adams all took part in the festivities. Yang even tried to dance to some reggaeton as he walked down Knickerbocker ave with other parade performers. It did not go well.

Word is Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, Maritza Davila, a local assemblywoman, and Julia Salazar are expected to show face at this Sunday’s event.

We not mad at them though.

“We aim to strengthen the bridge between our native homeland, Brooklyn and across the world, to bring families together and bring light to the beauty of the Puerto Rican culture,” the organizers say.

Will you be hitting up the Bushwick Puerto Rican Day Parade this Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below.

Brooklyn To Host Puerto Rican Day Parade This Sunday was originally published on hiphopwired.com