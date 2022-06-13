Hoop Schemes: J. Cole Exits Canadian Elite Basketball League To Embark On Tour

CLOSE

J. Cole is putting his hoop dreams back on hold after a brief stint with the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The North Carolina star and part-time hooper will exit the team to hit the road for an upcoming tour.

J. Cole’s Time With The Canadian Elite Basketball League Is Done…For Now

The Dreamville honcho joined the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League back in May, starring in two road games and two home games. Last week, the 37-year-old had his best showing as a member of the Shooting Stars after hitting two three-pointers. In an interview after the game, Cole discussed why he’s leaving the team and his future basketball plans.

“I was telling the guys in there like, ‘I’m going for these shows, I’m not sure if I’ll be back,’” Cole said in an interview. “But just in case, I had to let them know how incredible this was. The players, the coaching staff, the organization, the league, it’s a crazy thing when you see it on paper, when you see what’s actually happening, and they made me feel so welcome.”

It was obvious that his time on the team meant the world to him, and Cole kindly thanked fans for showing him and his team tons of support.

“I wanna say thank you to the fans, the people of, first of all Canada, Toronto, and specifically Scarborough, because being in the city for now four weeks, however long it’s been, the amount of excitement that people show, and pride they show, they’re happy that I’m here. I appreciate that. They’re excited for basketball in Canada and specifically Toronto, there’s so much pride in Toronto.”

This isn’t the first basketball sojourn for Cole, who also played for the Basketball Africa League in 2021, joining the Rwanda Patriots BBC. The move was beset with some controversy after a fellow player critiqued Cole’s inclusion.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com