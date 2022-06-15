CLOSE

Rolling Loud New York 2022 is just a few months away and to get the hype buzzing we’re now getting word on who you can expect to be rocking Citi Field in Queens come September 23rd.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the big names that are set to take part in the Fall festivities, the three-day music event is set to be headlined by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and the Toxic King known as Future. Other notable names that will be performing for the citizens of the City That Never Sleeps includes the likes of Busta Rhymes, Conway The Machines, Pusha T, Fat Joe, Big Sean and Fivio Foreign.

Needless to say that weekend is filled with names who can easily headline anyone of those nights themselves, so you know it’s going to be hella lit!

Check out the rest of the lineups below and let us know if you’ll be getting tickets for the Rolling Loud Festival when they go on sale on June 17th on Rolling Loud in the comments section below.

Rolling Loud NY Announces Star-Studded Headliners Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky & Future was originally published on hiphopwired.com