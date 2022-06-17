Drake Drops New Wedding Themed Visuals For “Falling Back” ft. Kardashian Ex

CLOSE

Drake shocked the music world when he suddenly announced that he was dropping his 7th studio album, Honestly, Nevermind at the stroke of midnight. To accompany the new project, Drizzy dropped a music video for the lead single, “Falling Back.”

For the wedding themed visuals, Drake finds himself having somewhat cold feet about jumping the broom until his best man, Tristan Thompson of all people speaks some comforting words to him and gets him out to the aisle where a gang of beautiful young women await his arrival. With a rabbi on deck, Drake proceeds to marry a gang of beautiful women in an attempt to get over the fact that Rihanna had another man’s baby. We understand, b.

Dancing the night away with his wives, the King of The North eventually ends the video by introducing each and everyone one of his future baby mama’s along with their social media handles. Pretty dope move on his part we must admit. Y’all know Tristan Thompson is keeping in touch with many of those women as we speak. Just sayin.’

Check out the visuals to “Falling Back” below and let us know your thoughts on Drake’s latest album, Honestly, Nevermind in the comments section below.

