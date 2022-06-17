J. Cole Gets Interviewed By Rising Kid Journalist Jazzy Of Jazzys World TV

CLOSE

J. Cole has encountered countless journalists both budding and seasoned, but he met a rising superstar in Jazzy. Jazzy AKA Jazlyn of Jazzys World TV met up with the Dreamville honcho briefly backstage at Governor’s Ball and showed impressive chops for a kid.

Jazzy Has A Bright Future As An Entertainment Reporter

Jazzy, despite her young age, came far more prepared than her peers twice or three times her age. She grilled Cole on the power of persistence, stepping outside one’s comfort zone, and what it was like to meet Jay-Z.

Trying to recap the interview in written form does it little justice. What makes the interview great is Jazzy’s infectious energy, her sincere professionalism, and her solid questioning while remaining on task. At just 12 years of age, Jazzy will no doubt go far in the entertainment business should she remain on the path.

Check out the interview below.

