Bootleg Tony Stark, AKA Elon Musk, Says He Wants Twitter To Be More Like TikTok & WeChat

The bored billionaire Elon Musk finally addressed Twitter employees since striking a $44 billion deal to purchase the social media company.

Elon Musk Has The Answers, Allegedly

During a Q&A session with employees on Thursday (Jun.16), Elon Musk shared his vision for the popular platform still struggling to make a profit. Musk has a plan to fix that, be like other social media platforms.

Musk drew comparisons to WeChat during the session with Twitter employees speaking on how to increase user base and engagement. “There’s no WeChat equivalent outside of China,” Musk pointed out. “There’s no WeChat equivalent outside of China.”

Elon Musk also believes Twitter has to offer more to Twitter users and ensure that “people are very entertained and informed.”

The Tesla CEO also praised TikTok, pointing out its algorithm is not “boring” and that “we could hone Twitter, in the same way, to be interesting.”

“I think Twitter can be much better about informing people of serious issues, contributing to a stronger longer lasting civilization where we are better able to understand the nature of reality,” he continued when speaking on Twitter’s plan for the next five years.

Musk also wants Twitter to reach a billion users. That’s a bit of a stretch because the app only has 229 million users daily. Musk also suggested that Twitter could start charging people to verify their accounts.

While he has all of these ideas, it’s still unclear if he is committed to actually buying Twitter. Musk has threatened to back out of the deal because “Twitter wasn’t handing over information about the issue” regarding fake accounts and bots, NPR reports.

Some feel Elon Musk is trying to lower the price he agreed to pay for Twitter. He purchased the company at $54.20 a share. The global market has since plummeted since he decided to take the deal.

