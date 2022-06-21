Lucas Throws Hands, Eleven Is Back & More In ‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 2 Trailer

CLOSE

Part two of the fourth season of Stranger Things kicks off on Netflix on July 1. Until then, we got hit with a trailer and it looks like it’s only upping the ante on the action as the characters we’ve come to love face peril.

Lucas blessing the local Hawkins douchebag and nerd-hater with the fade immediately has us sold—not that it would take much.

SPOILERS AHEAD.

If you caught the first part of the penultimate season of the Stanger Things saga, you know Eleven is getting her powers back while Vecna, the demon witch wreaking havoc from the Upside Down turned out to be Papa’s first subject. While the crew is scattered about the nation, and Hopper is in Russia, their paths should surely lead to some sort of reunion during the back half of the season.

But considering all the drama in the trailer, it doesn’t look like everyone is going to make it. Of course, that Kate Bush tune (“Running Up That Hill”) that show got trending on Twitter serves as the soundtrack. All we’ll say is, protect Erica Sinclair at all costs.

Watch the trailer below;

