Blac Chyna and her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian have settled a lawsuit just on the eve of a jury trial between the two where Chyna alleged that Kardashian maliciously shared nude photos of her after their breakup.

Jury selection was supposed to begin on Monday—but both parties notified the judge that they have reached a settlement, according to the Huffington Post.

The trial would have been the second of Chyna versus the Kardashian family. Chyna sued Rob’s mother and sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie Jenner alleged that they had defamed her and persuaded producers to cancel the reality show, “Rob & Chyna.”

But, the Kardashians emerged victorious in that case.

Rob and Chyna share a daughter, Dream. During the trial of his mother, Kris Jenner and sisters—he testified about a late-night fight where she allegedly hit him with various items and attempted to choke him with a phone cord.

As previously reported, the lone Kardashian brother testified in the Kardashian’s ongoing legal case with Blac Chyna on Wednesday (April 27) and revealed that his relationship with Chyna was “violent from the start.” He added that she didn’t just beat him, but even threatened to kill him.

Though the couple would post sweet photos and videos of themselves on social media for the sake of publicity, the reality of the matter was that it was quite a dark and brutal affair.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Settle Revenge Porn Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com