Obie Trice Arrested For Threatening Ex-GF & Her Family

Former Shady Records artist, Obie Trice hasn’t had a hit in years—no shots. But apparently he has added a new record to his portfolio, just not the kind he would’ve wanted.

According to TMZ the “Sh*t Hits The Fan” rapper was recently arrested for allegedly making threats at his ex-girlfriend. To make matters even worse, Obie Trice allegedly included the woman’s family as he threatened them with bodily harm as well. Obie was picked up and booked last Thursday (June 16) in West Bloomfield for using a phone to harass or threaten someone.

Curt Lawson, the deputy chief at the West Bloomfield Police Department, tells TMZ … Obie was dating a woman, and after they split he allegedly sent threatening messages to her and also started texting threats to some of her relatives.

Police say they were told Obie showed up uninvited to his ex’s family home on multiple occasions … and cops got involved and told him to stop.

Unfortunately Obie didn’t heed the advice and police eventually got a warrant for his arrest which led to last Thursday’s booking. Once police tell you to stop doing something without having to put the cuffs on you, you really should stop because eventually they will slap those iron bracelets on your wrists.Obie Trice is currently being held on a $10,000 bond. Will Eminem go into the little pocket on his pants to pull out that walking around money to bail out his former protégée? We don’t know but if he hasn’t already then he probably won’t. What is it with Obie Trice and the women he dates?

