CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar gave his fans a gift on his own birthday. He released a short film A Day In Accra, Ghana that details his recent trip to the motherland.

As per 2 Dope Boyz Spotify has partnered with the Top Dawg Entertainment talent for a short documentary. The rapper visited Accra shortly after the release of his recent album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Here we see K Dot reflect on some of the themes discussed on the project including his favorite line on “Father Time” where his longtime girlfriend Whitney Alford says “you really need to go to therapy.”

He discussed how he took it as a challenge but also an opportunity to empower his listeners to seek help as well. “We learned to hold all our shit in,” he explained. “That’s like a whole new step in a whole new generation. It’s growth. Everybody got their own different experience,” Kendrick continues. “Everything that we do out here, everything that we say, that’s been done… It’s all a representation of all of us.”

We also get to see the “Humble” lyricist interact with some of the local youth at Virgil Abloh’s Ghana Freedom skatepark along with the beauty that is Accra’s coastline. You can watch the short film below.

Photo: Ollie Millington

Kendrick Lamar Releases Spotify Short Film, Watch ‘A Day In Accra, Ghana’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com