Conway The Machine ft. Jill Scott “Chanel Pearls,” Kevin Gates “Bad For Me” & More | Daily Visuals 6.23.22

It’s been a minute since Conway The Machine dropped his Shady Records label debut album, God Don’t Make Mistakes, and while the streets are still bumping the banger, Conway returns to remind everyone who isn’t listening that they should pay attention.

Linking up with Jill Scott for the visuals to “Chanel Pearls,” both Conway and Jill rock his-and-her fur coats while dropping bars in a spiffy mansion while Jill kicks them rhymes that we didn’t necessarily know she had in her. PETA’s going to have a problem with the attire in this video. Just sayin.’

Back in the South, Kevin Gates comes out of hiding to drop off some new work in his clip to “Bad For Me” where the controversial rapper gets his 007 on in the club with a spiffy white suit as he basks in the attention he gets from the ladies looking to get him in some trouble.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from FBG Goat and Future, Buckshot, and more.

CONWAY THE MACHINE W/ JILL SCOTT – “CHANEL PEARLS”

KEVIN GATES – “BAD FOR ME”

FBG GOAT & FUTURE – “AEROBIX”

BUCKSHOT – “HEY”

THE YUTES & MASICKA – “GET MONEY”

ELDORADO RED – “RICH ASS GANGSTA”

DOGGYSTYLEEEE – “UH UH UH”

