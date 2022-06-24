CLOSE

Irv Gotti is a prominent voice of the culture and has proven chops as an executive with an ear to the streets. However, the veteran music executive shared concerns that Hip-Hop’s sound is on the decline in the wake of Drake’s latest album.

TMZ caught up with Irv Gotti earlier this week at LAX, and the topic of Drizzy’s new Honestly, Nevermind project came about. According to Gotti, the Canadian superstar’s move to push House and Dance music vibes on the new project sparked a new search for the next DMX. Although Drake has toyed with these types of sounds before, and with similar pushback, he has never done an album that largely leaned into this style.

A sentiment heard by many online is that the album was a complete left-turn from the usual Drake sound. The OVO honcho obviously listened to the criticism and responded in his typical petty fashion. Coupled with Beyoncé putting out her “Break My Soul” single this week, House and Dance music is enjoying a slight resurgence.

Gotti echoed the feelings of several Drake fans, telling TMZ, “I just wasn’t expecting a whole album of that sh*t.”

The Sky Isn’t Falling: Irv Gotti Says Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Will Bring Hip-Hop’s Decline was originally published on hiphopwired.com