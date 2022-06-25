Roe v. Wade: States Rush To Ban Abortion In Wake Of Supreme Court Ruling

CLOSE

The United States Supreme Court ruled on Friday (June 24) to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, effectively allowing some states to ban abortion. With immediacy, states are rushing to implement abortion bans with three states gaining instant bans due to existing laws.

As reported by The Washington Post at great length, 13 states in total have so-called “trigger bans” in place. Reports are still pouring in from across the nation but three states, Kentucky, Louisiana, and South Carolina, had their bans go into effect immediately with at least five other states following suit. The remaining states with antiabortion laws that were previously blocked by the high court will continue to move on their promises for bans.

The Post notes that 20 states and the District of Columbia will uphold the legality of abortion. Several governors in those states, along with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, made public statements on social media in support of pro-choice and promise to provide access to services.

Antiabortion has been a point of focus for many on the conservative side of the political aisle, and most certainly among faith groups against the practice of terminating a pregnancy. Since the 1973 ruling of Roe v. Wade, which provided constitutional protections for those seeking the procedure, political tensions have reached an apex as evidenced by the myriad protests across the country and outpouring of rage on social media.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both addressed the ruling in separate statements.

“It was three justices named by one President — Donald Trump — who were the core of today’s decision to upend the scales of justice and eliminate a fundamental right for women in this country,” read a portion of President Biden’s statement.

Vice President Harris added, “This is the first time in the history of our nation that a constitutional right has been taken from the people of America. And what is that right? — some might ask. It’s the right to privacy.”

