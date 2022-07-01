Cardi B Drops New Yet & Lil Durk Assisted “Hot Sh*t”

CLOSE

What, y’all thought Cardi B was going to let Summer ’22 go by without some new work for her hardcore B-boys and B-girls?

With the Hip-Hop world talking about Drake’s recently released album and Beyoncé’s upcoming project, Cardi’s decided to throw out a little something to get some buzz going for herself and with her latest single, “Hot Sh*t,” in which she teams up with Lil Durk and Kanye West to drop bouncy bars over the Tay Keith produced beat.

Though the track was originally recorded back in 2019, the track has finally been taking out the vault as Yeezy offered up his services for the track and surprisingly enough didn’t have a Pete Davidson threat or even reference on it. Then again, Ye did say “Pinky swear you ain’t scared when you heard Ye up here / I’ma hop out the bushes, me and Pusha kill ya man / I’m just sayin’ now I start to get used to the pain,” so who knows if that was a subliminal on the matter. More than likely not but with Ye you never know what he’s thinking.

Check out the new cut below and let us know if Cardi has a summer banger on her hands in the comment section below.

