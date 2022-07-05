CLOSE

Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon might not be a household name to today’s generation of Hip-Hop fans. But those who are familiar with the Breakin’ star will be sad to learn that the longtime Los Angeles-based breaker and choreographer has passed away.

TMZ is reporting that Falcon passed away while at his Long Beach home in California this past Saturday (July 2) and though no cause of death has been announced his sister, Diana Wolgamott believes it may have been due to a heart attack. Already being ruled a natural death, an autopsy will not be conducted to confirm the possible cause of death. He was 58 years young.

Bruno was a staple in the dance scene throughout the ’80s and ’90s — specifically, through a style he sorta carved out as his own in locking … which he popularized in the cult classic film “Breakin’” where he played one of the main characters, Electro Rock 1 opposite Ice-T.

Ice-T took to Twitter when he got news of Falcon’s passing saying “He was way [too] young.”

Aside from Breakin’, Bruno did his things in other films such as Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Thumbelina, and also Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker. A fan page for Pop N Taco featured dozens upon dozens of loving tributes for the pioneering dancer including videos of him heavy in his element. One thing that seemed to always come across is that Falcon loved the art of dance and greeted every one of his fans openly.

Rest In Power, Pop N Taco. You will be missed.

—

Photo: Facebook

‘Breakin” Star & Michael Jackson Dancer Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon Has Died was originally published on hiphopwired.com