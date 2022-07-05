Wyclef Jean Confirms The Fugees World Tour Has Been ‘Rescheduled’

CLOSE

At this point, for Hip Hop heads to finally see a reunion of The Fugees would be similar to Captain Ahab catching his white whale. Some of us have just plain given up the very idea of seeing Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel, and, of course, Ms. Lauryn Hill back together again and back to work, and some of us still hold on to hope.

Well, in a recent interview with HipHopDX, Wyclef Jean tried to give us all a little hope by declaring that a canceled Fugees tour is being rescheduled, while also stating that The Fugees is Hip Hop’s Grateful Dead.

In September of last year, the group announced a world tour to celebrate 25 years of their 1996 certified classic album The Score, but that tour got canceled due to COVID restrictions. A lot of people who were looking forward to the reunion were left disappointed and likely in fear that another chance to see the trio together again would never come. Clef basically told fans to worry not, because the tour will happen at some point.

“All I could do is tell you that with the Fugees, I’m very excited and I look forward to it getting rescheduled,” Wyclef said. “I look forward. As a fan of the Fugees, I’m very excited. All I could do is just tell all the fans, do not lose hope, because y’all know we the Hip Hop Grateful Dead. We going to get this thing cracking.”

It probably also helped fans keep their chins up to see L-Boogie herself make a surprise appearance at Wyclef’s set at the Essence Festival last Friday.

In the meantime, Wyclef Jean is also promoting a new solo album, his first full-length album since Wyclef Goes Back to School Volume 1, which came out in 2019.

“The new album is going to be called 2097, and in the next couple of weeks, we’ll be putting out the first single from 2097,” Wyclef shared. “I need y’all to go back with me. Go to ‘AfriCali.’ I need y’all to Google, go back to 1990.”

“All I can do is tell you I was very inspired and y’all know my music is all about the journey,” he continued. “So, get ready, because we got 2097. Prince had ‘1999,’ right? We have 2097.”

Photo: Getty

Wyclef Jean Confirms The Fugees World Tour Has Been ‘Rescheduled’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com