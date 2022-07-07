CLOSE

It has been a minute since we’ve heard new work from Kid Cudi but before we get new material the “Mr. Rager” rapper took to Twitter to reveal the track listing for his retro album, The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1.

Coming in at 18-cuts deep, the “best-of” album is split into 9 groups which will feature two or three tracks from his previous albums along with the features. In the post, Kid Cudo showcased the project as follows:

Man on the Moon: The End of Day

1. “Day ‘N’ Nite (Nightmare)”

2. “Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)” fear. Ratatat and MGMT

Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager

3. “Ghost!”

4. “Mr. Rager”

WZRD

5. “The Dream Time Machine” with WZRD

6. “Upper Room” with WZRD

Indicud

7. “Just What I Am” feat. King Chip

8. “Unf**kwittable”

Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon

9. “Balmain Jeans” feat. Raphael Saadiq

10. “Too Bad I Have to Destroy You Now”

Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven

11. “CONFUSED!”

12. “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven”

Passion, Pain, & Demon Slayin’

13. “By Design” feat. André 3000

14. “Surfin’” feat. Pharrell Williams

Man on the Moon III: The Chosen

15. “Tequila Shots”

16. “Sad People”

17. “Sept. 16”

Bonus Sauce

18. “love.”

We need more André 3000 in our lives, especially in 2022. The man dropped a ridiculous verse on Kanye West’s “Life of The Party” on Donda. If only the man would make a whole new album for the heads already.

Check out the posts below and let us know if you’ll be checking for The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1 when it drops on July 8th.

Photo: Getty

Kid Cudi Reveals ‘The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1’ Tracklist was originally published on hiphopwired.com