Travis Scott Responds To Astroworld Victim’s Attorney After July 4th Coney Island Show

Safety is top of mind whenever Travis Scott performs. Cactus Jack recently caught flack from an Astroworld victim’s attorney for calling out some rowdy fans at a recent July 4th show.

As per TMZ, the Houston, Texas native made sure to control the crowd at a performance he had last week. During the holiday weekend, he took the stage at the iconic Coney Island Park in Brooklyn, New York. During his set, some rowdy fans started climbing a lighting truss and sat atop of it to watch him perform. Naturally, this caught his attention and he promptly stopped his show and demanded they get down from there. “We need y’all to get down,” he demanded, “My brother, just make sure you’re OK.”

Later on, he made sure to address the ticketholders standing by the stage to ensure things didn’t get crazy. “Everybody right here, take two steps back,” he said. “Security, do not push them. Don’t push it. Don’t push the barricade.”

Even with those precautions used, some folks were not happy with the steps he took at the performance. Alex Hilliard, a lawyer who has filed lawsuits on behalf of nearly 100 Astroworld Festival victims, thinks his actions showed otherwise.

“He knows exactly how to keep his fans safe during a concert, but the problem with that is he didn’t just learn about the fact that he has control over the entire crowd” he theorized. “There are 10 people that would still be alive today, including young Ezra Blount, if Travis realized his responsibility as an artist goes further than just trying to rile up his crowds, and it reemphasizes the rule of ‘if you see something say something.’”

Hilliard’s criticism eventually landed on Travis’ radar and a representative for the “Sicko Mode” rapper gave the celebrity gossip website a formal statement refuting the lawyer’s accusations. “This is the despicable, cynical height of hypocrisy. It’s beyond disappointing to see that – in a desperate bid to influence potential jurors – [the] plaintiffs’ legal team is criticizing Travis for pausing Monday’s Coney Island show to ensure that fans can have fun safely. This is exactly the wrong message to send to fans – and to artists. And it completely ignores the fact that Travis also stopped his performance at Astroworld three different times.”

Travis has yet to comment on the matter directly.

Travis Scott Responds To Astroworld Victim's Attorney After July 4th Coney Island Show