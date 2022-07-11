CLOSE

Kanye West is sticking his Yeezy’s into the retail world. The “Power” rapper has reportedly applied for a trademark to potential open YZYSPLY retail stores.

According to TMZ, Ye and his lawyers have filed to trademark “YZYSPLY” for online ordering services, an online retail store and for brick and mortar retail stores. That sounds like the natural evolution of the Yeezy Supply website which hypebeasts are surely familiar since many have caught L’s trying to catch the forever quickly selling out Ye apparel and merchandise.

The filing also reportedly covers apparel like underwear, shirts, socks and other athletic wear, read: kicks and streetwear.

The stores will have plenty of stock from Mr. West to choose from. While West’s Yeezy sneakers are a collab with adidas, his Yeezy line is its own entity while he also has a partnership with The Gap. The latter recently linked with Balenciaga so an actual shop would serve well as a destination for all things Ye. Maybe he could also set up tables to get people to register to vote Also on the horizon for the Chicago native is an automobile which is being toated as the DONDA Foam Vehicle. We’re not sure if the trademark covers car dealerships, though. Recently, Ye made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards, where he presented Sean “Diddy” Combs with his Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ye aka Kanye West Opening YZYSPLY Retail Stores was originally published on hiphopwired.com