Juelz Santana Launches “I Can’t Feel My Face” Record Label

We may have never gotten that I Can’t Feel My Face duet album from Juelz Santana and Lil Wayne back in the day, but now Juelz is turning that once would-be mixtape title into a record label.

Juelz Santana recently announced that he’d be starting his own independent label dubbed I Can’t Feel My Face Records and even has a pretty unique label logo. Featuring a zombified baby with Juelz’s signature bandana to the side, the logo is lowkey reminiscent of the OG Bad Boy Records baby logo except, well, dead and reanimated. Can’t wait to see an iced-out version of this logo.

“The baby just made sense,” said Santana in a statement. “All of a sudden, the baby began taking on a life of its own. Over time, the baby will evolve into a cartoon with voice overs for music videos.”

But Santana isn’t stopping at just music. He’s planning on turning his I Can’t Feel My Face label into a brand that will feature clothing and even become its own weed strain at some point in the future. Should be a fire strain with a name like that. Juelz should drop some I Can’t Feel My Face travel luggage with secret compartments that baggage scanners at airports can’t penetrate. Wait, on second thought that’s a bad idea.

Peep the I Can’t Feel My Face baby logo below and let us know your thoughts on Juelz Santana’s latest venture in the comment section below.

