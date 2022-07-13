Doja Cat Calling Out ‘Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp Cost Her 200,000 Instagram Followers

CLOSE

Doja Cat airing out a 17-year-old Noah Schnapp for exposing her crush on his Stranger Things co-star didn’t sit well with social media.

Doja Cat Lost Some Instagram Followers For Snitching On Teen

The music star found herself the subject of debate on Twitter after she decided to call out Noah Schnapp for sharing direct messages she sent the teen asking him to hook her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn calling it “snake s**t.”

“The fact that this person, that Noah did that and went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware,” she said during the live session.

“You know what I mean? Like., that’s like borderline snake s**t,” she continued.

Many people disapproved of the 26-year-old music superstar airing out the teen during a TikTok live session and rewarded her by unfollowing her on Instagram.

Social Blade, a social-media stats and analytics website, states the “Need To Know” crafter lost about 200,000 followers because of her actions.

The dip took her followers from 24.34 million to 24.14 million on July 7, the same day she decided to expose Schnapp. Her TikTok following remained unchanged, and it’s still hovering around 25.5 million.

However, Schnapp, who plays Will Beyers on the hit Netflix original series, saw a slight increase in his Instagram following. His followers went from 24.25 million to 25.17 million over the same period.

Schnapp also saw an increase in his TikTok following after earning an astounding 3 million followers pushing his following from 24.4 to 27.3 million.

Fans Called Her Out For Reaching Out To A 17-Year-Old

After Doja Cat went live and called out Schnapp for sharing their private conversations, many people called out her out for asking a teenager to do grown folk’s work.

“Sorry i have to laugh at the doja cat noah schnapp situation because why would you go to a 17-year-old known shitposter asking him to hook you up with his 29-year-old coworker and expect him to be 100% serious about it LETS BE REAL” one Twitter user wrote.

Hard to argue that point. Doja Cat will be okay in the end.

