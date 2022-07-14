Styles P Filmed Ripping Police Arresting Black Woman By His Juice Bar

CLOSE

Styles P has always kept it real on and off the stage, and a recent video provided another example as he responded to police making a rough arrest outside of his juice bar on Tuesday (July 12).

In a video originally shared on the TikTok social media platform, the “Hit Different” rapper was on the scene outside of his Juices For Life establishment in Yonkers, New York assisting a woman who was being pinned to the ground by police officers. In the clip, the two cops appeared to slam the woman to the ground and handle her roughly as they informed her repeatedly that she was under arrest. The cause behind their actions was unclear. Another woman was filming, and Styles P joined her, at one point calling one officer trying to handcuff the woman on the ground “a whole b—h”.

One officer jumps up and advances on Styles P, who has his hands up. “I’mma back up. Don’t touch me,” he said as the officer approached him. “You slammed a girl! For no reason.” Styles also points out that one of the officers appeared to have his hand on his gun as he apprehended her, exhorting the woman recording to keep doing so. After the clip went viral, he took to Instagram to address the entire situation.

“Gonna try to make this as short and sweet and to the point as I possibly can,” the 47-year-old began “On behalf of all young Black people who seen the video, I was wrong because you gotta be careful of what you do and how you speak out here because we’re all at danger. But we also kinda gotta step up when we see s–t being done wrong. I definitely should’ve delegated it better.”

He explained that he typically remains calmer in situations like that, but the way that the police roughed up the woman made him particularly angry. “I don’t hate cops, I hate the mistreatment of poor people,” he stated. “I hate mistreatment of poor Black people. I hate the mistreatment of poor Spanish people. Even poor white people in the hood, I hate the fact that it’s easy to throw cops in the neighborhood that’ll get a benefit, a salary with a bunch of people that they have no idea how it works.”

